Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,479 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.48% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONEY opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64.

