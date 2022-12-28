Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

