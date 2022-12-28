Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

