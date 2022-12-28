Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 165,911 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

