Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

PECO opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

