Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

