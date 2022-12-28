Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

