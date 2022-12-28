Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,324 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

