ARMOR Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $347,788.06 and approximately $19,138.10 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

