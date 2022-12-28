Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $159.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of ASND stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

