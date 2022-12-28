Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 82.2% in December

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

