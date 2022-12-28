AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.56

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 15128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares during the period. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

