Astar (ASTR) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Astar has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $1.20 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.