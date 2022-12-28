ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock worth $1,736,989 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $40,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,746,000.

Shares of ATI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.94 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

