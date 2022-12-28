Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 908.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 305,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.06.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

