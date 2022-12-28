Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 908.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 305,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
