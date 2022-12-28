AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 165,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,020,940. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

