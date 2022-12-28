Augur (REP) Price Tops $4.41 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00026594 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $48.46 million and $4.10 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
