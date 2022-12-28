Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1430475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

