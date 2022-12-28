Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.68. 92,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.14 and a 12-month high of C$15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

