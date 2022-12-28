Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.17 or 0.00067418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $140.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008011 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003931 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

