Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $20.96. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

