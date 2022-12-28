Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.20 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00037469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $620.63 million and $54.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

