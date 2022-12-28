Axie Infinity Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00038226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $637.16 million and $50.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

