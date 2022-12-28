Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZYO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 735,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,588,619. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises approximately 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

