Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,961,000 after buying an additional 4,426,469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 245,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 230,882 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.