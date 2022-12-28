Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
