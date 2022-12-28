Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 504.8% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.3 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

