Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.79

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 15600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $778.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.