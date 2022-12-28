Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 419,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 290,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 51,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

