BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. 22,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,029. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

