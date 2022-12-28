Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Acquires 13,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 447,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,953,000 after buying an additional 203,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 466.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.