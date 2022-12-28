Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,512. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

