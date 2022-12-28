Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $317.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,613. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

