Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 12,000 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Block were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Block by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,920. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

