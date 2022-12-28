Benin Management CORP Has $1 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. 49,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,401. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

