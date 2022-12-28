Benin Management CORP Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,470. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

