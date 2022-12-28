Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.15. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.