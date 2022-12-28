Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Down 91.8% in December

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bit Brother Stock Performance
Bit Brother stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Bit Brother has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
About Bit Brother
