BitCash Market Capitalization Tops $14,771.99 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCash has a market capitalization of $14,771.99 and $30.77 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

