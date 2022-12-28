Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $11.71 or 0.00070412 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $205.16 million and $2.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

