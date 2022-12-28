Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $187,397.32 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $861.61 or 0.05214447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.29361842 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.29518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.80833608 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $184,836.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

