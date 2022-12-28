Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Hits $788.36 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $788.36 million and $28.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.92 or 0.00246430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,611.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00606275 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038872 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,264,120 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
