Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.09 or 0.00054660 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $145.92 million and approximately $60,720.09 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,636.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00603894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00245758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.21514475 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $70,265.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.