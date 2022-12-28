BITICA COIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $270,352.98 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $270,352.98 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00225573 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.109518 USD and is up 17.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $242,069.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

