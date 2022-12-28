BitShares Hits 1-Day Volume of $641,213.31 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $641,213.31 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004452 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007530 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,785,856 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

