BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 131,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,675. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 475,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.