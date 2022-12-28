BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 131,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,675. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.