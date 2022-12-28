Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.