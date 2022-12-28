BlueArk Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $463,029.18 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and $463,029.18 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,636.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00602600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00245446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054661 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00135196 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $472,014.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

