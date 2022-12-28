BNB Hits Market Cap of $39.20 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.20 billion and $407.36 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $245.07 or 0.01480315 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,223 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,404.37853804 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 242.80867393 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1162 active market(s) with $431,679,628.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.