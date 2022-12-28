Boston Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 46.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

