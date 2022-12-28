Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 39,238 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,648.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,352,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,400 shares of company stock worth $1,936,427 and have sold 46,000 shares worth $1,489,480. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRZE stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
